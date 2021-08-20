2021 Make It with Wool contest deadlines announced

Andrea Nisley, Special to the News-Press

Enter the Make It With Wool Contest! The object of the contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns; to encourage personal creations in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning, and weaving of wool fabrics and yarns; and to recognize creative skills.

The 2021 State Make It With Wool Contest will be Nov. 20 at the Adams County Extension Office in Hastings, beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to the public fashion show at 1 p.m.

The divisions determined by age as of Jan. 1, 2021 (national rule), are as follows: Preteen – age 12 and under, Junior – age 13 to 16, Senior – age 17 to 24, Adult – age 25 and over, and Made For Others.

For more information, contact the Nebraska State Director: Andrea Nisley, P.O. Box 757, Lexington NE 68850 (phone 308-324-5501) anisley1@unl.edu or the District Directors.

District Directors include District I – Doris Rush of Scottsbluff, 308-635-0156 and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland, 308-665-2415; District II – Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron, 402-768-4183; and District III – Sarah Purcell of Cook, 402-269-5593.

The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on the website: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due Oct. 15 to Andrea Nisley.

The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100-percent wool or wool blend (minimum 60-percent wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair, and vicuna.

More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website: www.makeitwithwool.com.

Earlier this year, the 2020 state contest winners, Karla Herrarte of Lexington, Aretta Brennemann of Curtis and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis, represented Nebraska at the mail-in National Make It With Wool competition due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual event and COVID-19 restrictions.

Herrarte was first runner-up in the Junior Division.

The National Make It With Wool Contest also has a Fashion/Apparel Design Competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is Nov. 1 for Fashion/Apparel Design Competition.

Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information is given on the National Make It With Wool website.