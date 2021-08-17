Council approves $270K in grant applications

The Nebraska City City Council approved $270,000 in grant applications for city improvement during the council’s Aug. 16 regular meeting.

Nebraska City Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten requested permission to pursue a $20,000 Nebraska Department of Energy Waste and Litter Grant after a seasonal city employee made him aware of the funding.

He said the grant would be used to purchase up to 100 new lidded trash cans for city parks to help reduce blowing litter and a lift to be installed on the city’s 1-ton truck to help empty the cans.

Council members also passed a resolution that would allow Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone to apply for $250,000 in federal highway administration funding assistance from the Recreational Trails Program to help fund the Nebraska City Tree City Trails trail project along Highway 75.