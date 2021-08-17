Council approves 1- and 6-Year city street plan

During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Nebraska City City Council approved the city’s 1- and 6-Year Street Plan.

Projects to be completed during the 2021-2022 fiscal year include box culvert replacement and concrete and storm sewer work on 19th Street near 5th Corso. Project cost is estimated at $665,000.

Also on the 1-Year Plan is asphalt and curb ramp work on 3rd Street between Central and 2nd avenues. Estimated cost of this work is $140,000.

Asphalt and curb ramp work will also be completed on 1st Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets. This work is estimated at $50,000.

A third asphalt and curb ramp work project is scheduled for 4th Avenue between 6th and 9th streets. This project is estimated to cost $160,000.

The 1-Year Plan also call for asphalt work on Centennial Avenue between Steam Wagon and Park roads. Cost of this project is estimated at $110,000.

The final project on the 1-Year Plan will be asphalt work on 14th Street between 14th Avenue and 13th Street with an estimated cost of $160,000.

Nebraska City Construction/Facility Manager Marty Stovall gave the council a recap of the street projects the city completed in the current fiscal year, including bank stabilization on 6th Street and Argo Avenue, asphalt and curb ramps on 16th Street between 2nd and 9th avenues, and asphalt, curb ramps, and sidewalk/trail/curb work on 6th Street between 1st and 8th avenues.

Projects scheduled on the 6-Year Plan include:

Concrete, sidewalks, and storm sewer work on 11th Street between 1st and 7th corsos at an estimated cost of $1,750,000;

Asphalt work on 1st Corso between 6th and 11th streets and north to Central Avenue at an estimated cost of $540,000;

Bridge maintenance on the 6th and 3rd street bridges at an estimated cost of $810,000; and

Concrete, sidewalk/trail, utilities work, erosion control and storm sewer or culverts on 10th Street from 1st to 10th avenues at an estimated cost of $2,050,000.