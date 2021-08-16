Lourdes student wins poster contest

Nebraska City News-Press

Lourdes Central Catholic student Maggie Falcone was honored on Friday, Aug. 6, by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for her winning entry in this year’s NDEE Poster Contest.

Governor Ricketts presented Maggie with a special award and art supplies during the ceremony, followed by a tour of the State Capitol Building. Maggie’s award-winning artwork will be featured in the 2022 Environmental Calendar for Nebraska.

Maggie will be a fourth grade student at Lourdes this year. She is the daughter of Dr. Steven Falcone and Caitlin.