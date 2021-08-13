Riverview Terrace honors past residents with memorial garden

Eighty former residents of Riverview Terrace have been commemorated with a special Memorial Garden.

The garden, on the north side of the tower, contains personalized rocks with the names of residents who have passed away, along with an angel sculpture.

The rock garden is accented with floral marbles that catch the sun and add sparkle to the space.

The idea for the garden began with Resident Events Coordinator Kyle Campbell and his friend Bev Baltensperger two years ago.

COVID-19 delayed their plans in 2020, but the garden is now open for residents to enjoy.

Riverview Terrace would like to honor other past residents of the complex.

If you have a relative who has lived at Riverview Terrace, please call the office at 402-873-5451 to make arrangements for a personalized rock in honor of your relative.