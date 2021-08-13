NCHS Band 2021

The Nebraska City High School marching band will take to the field to perform four halftime shows this year. This year's show is entitled "Reign" and features music with an Egyptian theme. It will be performed at halftime of home football games on Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22. In addition to the halftime shows, the Nebraska City band will be performing the show in competition at Bennington, and also for the Traiblazer Conference and the for state marching band. See the band march in the AppleJack Parade on Saturday, Sept. 18. The last parade march will be at Arbor Day in the spring of 2022.