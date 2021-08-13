Free Performance to “turn up dream switches” at NC

Nebraska City News-Press

It’s time to dream big, AND come home! How do you do this? Come to the free performance of “The Dream Switch” on Aug. 29 to find out how.

Blixt Locally Grown, Nebraska Community Foundation and Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund are asking community members to “turn up their dream switch” at a free public performance on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot.

“The Dream Switch” is an original community concert event featuring live music, performed by Natalie McClure and a band of seven outstanding musicians.

A candid, post-show conversation will center on welcoming, belonging and how Nebraska City can further efforts to attract returners and newcomers, as well as retain those who currently call it home.

“The Dream Switch” is a live original song cycle (an album that tells a story consecutively through the composition and order of songs) written by the award-winning, Nebraska-based musical theatre team Becky Boesen and David von Kampen.

The story revolves around a young woman from the Sandhills who decides after her first year of college in Nebraska, that her happiness awaits elsewhere.

“The Dream Switch” follows her journey as she leaves home, explores the world beyond, and then comes to her own understanding that “everything I needed to be me, was around me.”

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets needed! Following this free performance, all audience members are invited to stay for a post-show community conversation reflecting on the show’s themes and how they apply to the Nebraska City community.

“We see ‘The Dream Switch’ not only as a chance to enrich lives through a quality arts experience, but as an entry point and opportunity to have critical conversations about the future of our hometowns,” said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation.

“The performance will serve as a catalyst for honest dialogue about what makes Greater Nebraska special, what are our challenges and opportunities to grow, and how we can make our communities more inviting and welcoming places for those who have yet to discover them,” he said. “We see ‘The Dream Switch’ not simply as a performance, but a platform for community development.”

In the week leading up to the performance, collaborators in Nebraska City are coming together to host a postcard competition for students. Winners will be determined by judges at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

Following “The Dream Switch” performance, a free creative workshop will be

offered to area students at a later date. Signups for this workshop will be available at “The Dream Switch” event.

Be sure to come early– any time after 4 p.m. to enjoy some food and participate in exciting pre-show activities as well as take a tour of the Veterans Memorial Building. There will be an arts exhibition featuring the Nebraska City student postcard designs. Local students will also be featured at the end of the concert. Be sure to bring a lawn chair for your seating.

“The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund is excited to be one of the ‘The Dream Switch’ performance sponsors,” said Denise Davis, Foundation Advisory Committee Secretary. “This collection of songs is about embracing the opportunities that can be found right here in your own hometown. The Foundation hopes that local youth will be inspired to take a good look at what is available to them in Nebraska City and will eventually decide to share their talents and energy to make their hometown flourish.”

“The Dream Switch” was co-produced by Blixt Locally Grown and Nebraska Community Foundation with funding from the Peter Kiewit Foundation, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

The Aug. 29 performance is Nebraska City is supported by the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund in partnership with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce and the Morton-James Public Library.

In case of inclement weather, the performance and related activities will take place in the Wirth Theatre at Lourdes Central Catholic School, 412 2nd Ave.

Blixt Locally Grown is a Nebraska-based arts organization that specializes in the development of new works, community building, and the stimulation of economic development through the integration of local arts and culture into all facets of life.

Blixt collaborates with communities to lift up hometown opportunities, and champions creatives as vital contributors and leaders in vibrant rural spaces.

The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund is a local, non-profit organization focused on investing in the people of Nebraska City and inspiring a culture of giving by developing knowledge, skills, leadership and the commitment necessary for community engagement.

Since its founding in 2000, NCCFF has invested over $6 million in the people of Nebraska City. The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation. Learn more at www.NebraskaCityCommunityFoundation.org.

Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the Foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving 270 communities.

In the last five years, 45,313 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $393.1 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.