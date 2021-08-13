Food Distribution set for NC

Nebraska City News-Press

The Food Bank of Lincoln will once again be in Nebraska City for their monthly food distributions. These will be held at Bethel Church at 2400 Central Ave. in Nebraska City.

The produce drop off is Thursday, Aug. 19, from 2-3 p.m. The food distribution will be Friday, Aug. 20, from 11:30-1 p.m.

Both distributions have plenty of produce and food so there is no need to arrive early.

For questions call the First United Methodist Church at 402-873-3821.