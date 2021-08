Nebraska City News-Press

The 2021 Nebraska City Farmers Market continues on Thursday, Aug. 19. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The Aug. 19 Farmers Market sponsor is Prestige Care Center. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.

The Farmers Market is open from 3:45 until 6 p.m. on 8th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Corso. The final market day is Thursday, Aug. 26.