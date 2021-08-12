Nebraska Senators request return of COVID dashboard

Nebraska City News-Press

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Nebraska State Senators Michaela Cavanaugh, Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McColister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas and Adam Morfeld sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts requesting he reactivate the statewide COVID-19 daily dashboard.

The request comes as schools are opening for the fall school year and businesses are making operational decisions.

A statement from the Senators reads as follows, “Since the State shutdown the COVID-19 Dashboard on June 30, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations. We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state.”

The Senators further clarified why reinstating a daily dashboard is crucial at this time.

“The current weekly report is lacking crucial detailed information, including county-by-county infection rates, COVID-19 related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds.”

The Dashboard provides a real-time representation of data needed to make decisions about the pandemic and without it, Nebraska’s residents might lack the information needed to act.