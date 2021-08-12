First United Methodist Church to host VBS

Nebraska City News-Press

The First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City will be hosting Vacation Bible School on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme is Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”

It is about the life and times of Moses in the Old Testament.

The entire family is invited to participate. The Bible School is open to children who are 3 years old by June 1, 2021, thru sixth grade. A class for adults will also be provided. It is open to anyone in the community and there is no charge to attend. You do not need to be a member of the First United Methodist Church to participate in Bible School.

A free supper for the families will be served Friday at 5:15 p.m. with the Bible School following from 6 to 7:55 p.m. A free breakfast for the families will be served Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. with the Bible School following from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

You may register by calling the church office at 402-873-3821 or by picking up a form at the church at 1023 First Avenue. Participants may also register at the church preceding the meals.

For further information, you may call the church office Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.