Peru State College releases spring honors lists

Peru State College announced the president's and dean's list for the dpring 2021 semester. Students representing Nebraska, 25 other states, Puerto Rico and 3 foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

Area students on the list are

Jade Alexander of Eagle, dean’s list;

Katelyn Alexander of Cook, dean’s list;

Mariam Alhachami of Bennet, president’s list;

Amanda Anderson of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Garrett Bassinger of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Gabriela Buetzer-Delgado of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Jessica Crunk of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Brittny Culling of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Sarah Davis-Kovarik of Palmyra, president’s list;

Brooklyn Franco of Syracuse, dean’s list;

Taylor Gerdes of Talmage, president’s list;

Christopher Giittinger of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Weseley Hansen of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Regan Hoover of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Theresa Horstmann of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Sawyer Kinnison of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Shea Kinnison of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Sierra Krewson of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Tory Lamkins of Union, dean’s list;

Cynthia Mercado of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Kristin Olmstead of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Sydney Paden of Syracuse, dean’s list;

Jacy Pollard of Syracuse, president’s list;

Matthew Ramold of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Jason Reynolds of Nebraska City, president’s list;

Rebecca Rowe of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

Gabriella Tedrow of Nebraska City, dean’s list;

KayeLynn Tyson of Nebraska City, dean’s list; and

Kraig Woodard of Union, dean’s list.