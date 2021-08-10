Extension offering in-field corn, soybean training

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska Extension is providing in-field training opportunities during two upcoming crop management diagnostic clinics. Training includes a Midwest corn production clinic on Aug. 25 and a Midwest soybean production clinic on Aug. 26.

The clinics offer the following:

Hands-on, in-field training with CCA credits.

Opportunity to learn from the unbiased expertise of university specialists.

Up-to-date, current, research-based information.

One-on-one attention, actual on-site plot demonstrations, and beneficial interaction with other participants.

Small groups that promote interaction between presenters and participants.

The training sessions consistently receive excellent reviews.

Held at a site specifically developed for the training at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead, Nebraska. (A short drive - 50 minutes from Eppley Airfield-Omaha or 35 minutes from the Lincoln Airport)

Moneyback guarantee if not completely satisfied with the training.

The training sessions will provide participants to view an entire growing season in one place. The field days will feature plots with crop growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages. Discounts are available to participants who attend both soybean and corn sessions.

The Aug. 25 Midwest corn production clinic topics include: agronomy cultural practices; genetics/production; insect damage in corn; plant pathology; soil fertility; IPM for successful weed management in corn; and irrigation management. Eight total CCA credits have been approved. (2-Crop Mgt., 2-Nutr. Mgt., 1 Soil & Water Mgt., and 3-Pest Mgt.)

The Aug. 26 Midwest soybean production clinic topics include: agronomy cultural practices; insect management in soybeans; plant pathology; soil fertility; and IPM for successful weed management in soybeans. Eight total CCA credits have been approved (2-Crop Mgt., 1-Nutr. Mgt., 1 Soil & Water Management, and 4-Pest Mgt.)

Early registration is recommended to reserve a seat and resource materials. If registering for one clinic, cost is $115 by Aug. 20 and $140 after. The cost to attend both clinics is $170 by Aug. 20 and $220 after.

Participants will meet at the August N. Christenson Research and Education Building at the University’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead. The corn production clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 7:30 a.m. registration. The soybean production clinic will run from 8:25 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8 a.m.

Visit the website: https://enrec.unl.edu/crop for additional information or to register. Contact Nebraska Extension CMDC Programs, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033, call 800-529-8030, e-mail cdunbar2@unl.edu or fax 402-624-8010.

Nebraska Extension is part of the University of Nebraska's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.