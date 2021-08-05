Schools release COVID protocol information

Nebraska City News-Press

Ahead of the start of school for the 2021-2022 school year, the administrators of the schools located in Nebraska City released this letter to parents last week:

Nebraska City Public Schools, Lourdes Central Catholic, and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired will continue to collaborate with ESU4, CHI St. Mary’s Hospital and the Southeast District Health Department to determine protocols related to operating the schools. We will continue to monitor the status of COVID and pandemic related concerns in Nebraska and in our region.

Currently, we plan to return to school with in-person instruction. We take cleaning and sanitization seriously to protect our students, staff and families from COVID-related illness as well as any other contagious conditions.

Like last school year, the circumstances and guidance surrounding the pandemic are always changing. Therefore, we ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through any challenges brought our way which may cause us to change our plans.

MASKS: The wearing of masks for students and staff will not be required.

SCREENING: Temperatures will not be taken of students, staff, and visitors as a screening mechanism. We will continue to monitor students for any temperatures or illness related symptoms as appropriate.

SELF MONITORING: Please monitor symptoms. staff, students, and visitors are strongly encouraged to stay home if a person has symptoms.

HYGIENE: We have learned that personal hygiene is a key factor in reducing the spread of contagious diseases. Please wash hands and continue proper hygiene to reduce the spread of contagious diseases. Hand sanitizer will be made available for students and staff in each classroom, department and lunch room. Students will be encouraged to continue to increase handwashing.

CLEANING OF FACILITIES: An emphasis will be placed on daily cleaning of the facilities.

VISITORS: Visitors are welcome at all Nebraska City School locations. Visitor attendance at activities and sporting events is currently open with no attendance limits.

All of these protocols may be subject to change according to CDC and/or the Southeast District Health Department guidance.

The letter was signed by Mark Fritch, Superintendent, Nebraska City Public Schools; Fr. Jonathan Haschke, Chief Administrative Office, Lourdes Central Catholic School; and Sally Schreiner Campus Administrator NCECBVI.