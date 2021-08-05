Public Records, 8-10

Nebraska City News-Press

District Court

July 19

Jacob A. Samson appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class IV felony. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee plus monthly probation fees.

Joshua D. Smith appeared for sentencing on his Class II felony charge of attempting a Class I/IA/IB/IC/ID felony. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 4 days served. Smith was also sentenced to 3 years probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees.

Brent R. Borrego appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, with credit given for 15 days served. Borrego was also sentenced to 3 months in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for his Class III misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief ($0 to $500), and he was ordered to pay $200 in restitution.

Daryl L. Holtus appeared for sentencing on his Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence (third offense). He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs, and he was sentenced to 180 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 3 days served. His driver’s license was revoked for 15 years. Holtus also appeared for sentencing on his Class W misdemeanor charge of refusal to submit to test (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs, and he was sentenced to 30 days in the Otoe County Detention Center.

County Court

July 23

Miguel A. Perez appeared for sentencing on his misdemeanor city code violation of dog running at large. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

Gary M. Phillips Jr. appeared for sentencing on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

William B. Solomon appeared for sentencing on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Archie K. Byre Jr. appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a commercial driver’s license. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Benjamin B. Reynolds appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of violating permit rules/reg gen. He was ordered to pay a $25 fine. Reynolds was also ordered to pay a $55 fine for his Class III misdemeanor charge of exceeding width limit, plus court costs for both charges.

July 22

Cody J. Beecham appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of littering. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Spencer T. Radke appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class II misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay a $75 fine. Radke was also ordered to pay a $200 fine for his infraction charge of speeding (21-35 mph over limit), and court costs for both charges.

July 21

Julie B. Katelman appeared for sentencing on her Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence (first offense). She was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs, and she was sentenced to 9 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees. Her driver’s license was revoked for 60 days.

Kathryn M. Nolan appeared for sentencing on her Class II misdemeanor charge of assault by mutual consent. She was sentenced to 96 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 56 days served. Nolan was also sentenced to 180 days in the Otoe County Detention Center (with credit given for 52 days served) on her Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic assault, and her Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class IV felony.

Christopher M. Miller appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs, and he was sentenced to 9 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees.

Deandre Q. Qualls appeared for sentencing on his Class II misdemeanor charge of driving during revocation/impound (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

James L. Matson appeared for sentencing on his Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs. He was sentenced to 2 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, and he was also sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees. His driver’s license was revoked for 1 year.

July 20

Derek E. Aufenkamp appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

July 19

Tyler W. Holmes appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of violating hunting and fishing regulations. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

July 14

Stacy G. Tudor appeared for sentencing on her infraction charge of possessing/consuming open alcohol container. She was ordered to pay a $25 fine plus court costs.

Barry Van Davenport appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of reckless driving (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $250 fine. Davenport was also ordered to pay a $500 fine for his Class I misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle/avoid misdemeanor arrest, plus court costs for both charges.

Bobbi J. Owens appeared for sentencing on her Class I misdemeanor charge of driving during revocation/impound. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs, and her driver’s license was revoked for 1 year.

Michelle L. Sanchez appeared for sentencing on her Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic assault. She was sentenced to 9 months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees.

Robert R. Roettger appeared for sentencing on his Class V misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry without park permit. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Tommy Love appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charges of reciprocity-plates overweight and reciprocity-no trip permit-scales. He was ordered to pay a $125 fine for the first charge and a $25 fine for the second. Love was also ordered to pay a $100 fine on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit, plus court costs for all charges.