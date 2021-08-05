Otoe County 4-H Shooting Sports competition results
The Otoe County 4-H Shooting Sports competition for Otoe County 4-H youth enrolled in BB gun and air rifle was held July 13 and July 14. Twenty-five 4-H members participated in the BB Gun Contest. The BB Gun competition consists of 4-H members shooting 10 bullseyes on a target from four shooting positions at 5 meters. Those four positions are prone, standing, sitting and kneeling. Each scorecard is worth 100 points for a total of 400 possible points.
The 4-H Shooting Sports program offers opportunities for youth to learn safe gun handling skills and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers.
LS Damme Farms of Syracuse sponsored all the Champion and Reserve Champion awards. Results from the competition are:
BB Gun - Novice Division Champion: Hadley Baken
Reserve Champion: Brittney Pfeiffer
Blue: Hadley Bakan and Brittney Pfeiffer
BB Gun - Junior Division
Champion: Philip Armknecht
Reserve Champion: Izzy Stubbendick
Purple: Philip Armknect, Karsen Brooks, Aubrey Higgins, Hailey Pfeiffer, Amber Schropfer, Izzy Stubbendick.
Blue: Annalynn Beach, Alex Buddenberg, Kirsten Knake, Deitric Pfeiffer, Charlie Simon, Aubree Tuxhorn, Aiden Velazco, Braxton Wieckhorst, Braellen Wieckhorst, Bryson Wieckhorst
BB Gun - Intermediate Division
Champion: Ryan Damme
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Higgins
Purple: Ryan Damme, Wyatt Higgins, Kaden Knake, Maddox Stubbendick
Blue: Will Simon
BB Gun - Senior Division
Champion: Kellie Mize
Reserve Champion: Cody Damme
Purple: Cody Damme, Kellie Mize
Overall Top BB Gun Shooter: Ryan Damme
Top New BB Gun Shooter: Maddox Stubbendick
Air Rifle - Junior Division
Champion: Max Cary
Reserve Champion: Hailey Pfeiffer
Purple: Max Cary, Hailey Pfeiffer
Blue: Izzy Stubbendick
Red: Aiden Velazco
Air Rifle - Intermediate Division
Champion: Ryan Damme
Reserve Champion: Kaden Knake
Purple: Ryan Damme
Red: Kaden Knake
Air Rifle - Senior Division
Champion: Kellie Mize
Reserve Champion: Cody Damme
Purple: Cody Damme, Kellie Mize
Overall Top Air Rifle Shooter: Kellie Mize
Top New Air Rifle Shooter: Kellie Mize
For more information on Otoe County 4-H and the 4-H Shooting Sports program contact the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County office at 402-269-2301 or at www.otoe.unl.edu.