Otoe County 4-H Shooting Sports competition results

Nebraska City News-Press

The Otoe County 4-H Shooting Sports competition for Otoe County 4-H youth enrolled in BB gun and air rifle was held July 13 and July 14. Twenty-five 4-H members participated in the BB Gun Contest. The BB Gun competition consists of 4-H members shooting 10 bullseyes on a target from four shooting positions at 5 meters. Those four positions are prone, standing, sitting and kneeling. Each scorecard is worth 100 points for a total of 400 possible points.

The 4-H Shooting Sports program offers opportunities for youth to learn safe gun handling skills and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers.

LS Damme Farms of Syracuse sponsored all the Champion and Reserve Champion awards. Results from the competition are:

BB Gun - Novice Division Champion: Hadley Baken

Reserve Champion: Brittney Pfeiffer

Blue: Hadley Bakan and Brittney Pfeiffer

BB Gun - Junior Division

Champion: Philip Armknecht

Reserve Champion: Izzy Stubbendick

Purple: Philip Armknect, Karsen Brooks, Aubrey Higgins, Hailey Pfeiffer, Amber Schropfer, Izzy Stubbendick.

Blue: Annalynn Beach, Alex Buddenberg, Kirsten Knake, Deitric Pfeiffer, Charlie Simon, Aubree Tuxhorn, Aiden Velazco, Braxton Wieckhorst, Braellen Wieckhorst, Bryson Wieckhorst

BB Gun - Intermediate Division

Champion: Ryan Damme

Reserve Champion: Wyatt Higgins

Purple: Ryan Damme, Wyatt Higgins, Kaden Knake, Maddox Stubbendick

Blue: Will Simon

BB Gun - Senior Division

Champion: Kellie Mize

Reserve Champion: Cody Damme

Purple: Cody Damme, Kellie Mize

Overall Top BB Gun Shooter: Ryan Damme

Top New BB Gun Shooter: Maddox Stubbendick

Air Rifle - Junior Division

Champion: Max Cary

Reserve Champion: Hailey Pfeiffer

Purple: Max Cary, Hailey Pfeiffer

Blue: Izzy Stubbendick

Red: Aiden Velazco

Air Rifle - Intermediate Division

Champion: Ryan Damme

Reserve Champion: Kaden Knake

Purple: Ryan Damme

Red: Kaden Knake

Air Rifle - Senior Division

Champion: Kellie Mize

Reserve Champion: Cody Damme

Purple: Cody Damme, Kellie Mize

Overall Top Air Rifle Shooter: Kellie Mize

Top New Air Rifle Shooter: Kellie Mize

For more information on Otoe County 4-H and the 4-H Shooting Sports program contact the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County office at 402-269-2301 or at www.otoe.unl.edu.