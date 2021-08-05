News Briefs, Aug. 10

Nebraska City News-Press

MJPL board plans monthly meeting tomorrow

The board of the Morton-James Public Library will gather for its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Aug. 11) at the library, located at 923 1st Corso.

Dream Switch volunteers to provide Market treats

The 2021 Nebraska City Farmers Market continues on Thursday, Aug. 12. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The Aug. 12 Farmers Market sponsor is the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund’s Dream Switch event. Volunteers will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.

The Farmers Market is open from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. on 8th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Corso. The final market day is Thursday, Aug. 26.