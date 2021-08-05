Fundraising spaghetti dinner planned Aug. 15

Nebraska City News-Press

Calvary Community Church, 273 S. 63rd Rd., will host a fundraising spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Aug. 15, to help a local family offset medical expenses.

The event, which will run from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., will feature the dinner, a bouncy house for children, and cotton candy.

Freewill donations will be collected to help the Buza family in their fight to cure cancer. Husband and father Bryce Buza is currently fighting the disease.