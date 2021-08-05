Artist Carol Skinner Hammond to be featured at Kimmel

Nebraska City News-Press

The work of artist Carol Skinner Hammond will be on display during August in the Kimmel Gallery of the Morton-James Public Library.

Hammond’s interest in art began at the University of Nebraska where she had enrolled in a one-hour credit art course, which included completing a lot of pen and ink drawings.

After graduating, she began to paint with oils, eventually moved on to watercolors, and to this day continues to challenge herself experimenting with various mediums.

Hammond’s go-to medium of choice is watercolor. She also creates artwork that includes acrylics, alcohol inks, fiber, and papers. Landscapes and flowers are the most prominent subject matter in her paintings.

In addition to design considerations, texture and color are primary concerns in the development of her art. A wide range of embellishments including hand painted and specialty papers, beads, ribbons, lace, yarns, fabrics, and vintage jewelry may find their way into her fiber and collage creations.

She continues to experiment trying many of the new paints, markers, and many art supplies available on the market today.

Art related education include Cloudcroft Art workshops taken from Robert Burridge (California), Sterling Edwards (South Carolina), Betty Carr (Arizona), Ken Hosmer (Nebraska), and Jan Hart (Costa Rica), among others.

Hammond moved to Nebraska City in August 2020. Prior to moving, she was an avid supporter of the visual arts community in Hobbs, N.M. In Hobbs, Hammond retired as director of the Center for the Arts operated by Lea County Commission for the Arts.

A long-time member and past president of the Llano Estacado Art Association, she has chaired multiple art shows, organized workshops, secured programs, has been a strong advocate for the visual arts and has received the Outstanding Artist of Lea County (N.M.) award in 2016.

The gallery is open from 9 am. to 6 p.m Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The library is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-873-5609 for more information.