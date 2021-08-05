4-H Members receive county awards

Nebraska City News-Press

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in Photography, Horticulture, Rocket, and Child Development areas at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning 4-H entries.

Champion Photography Level 1 Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Ralph and Kathy Scheer

of Cook – Timothy Lovelace - black and white chicken.

Champion Photography Level 3 Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Easter and Associates of Syracuse - Cody Damme – Freeze the Moment print.

Reserve Champion Photography Level 3 Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Mapel Creek Photography of Syracuse - Cody Damme - a wagon wheel.

Best Dressed Ear of Corn - Given by an anonymous Donor - 1st Place – Westleigh Santema; 2nd Place – Reagan Moser; and 3rd Place – Katelynn Moser.

Champion Garden Exhibit - $20 gift certificate sponsored by Mercer’s Do It Best of

Nebraska City – John Hippen – yellow Kandy onions.

Reserve Champion Garden Exhibit - $20 sponsored by the Little Nemaha 4-H Club - Andy Lovelace – Burbank Russet potatoes.

Top Tomato Exhibit - $20 in memory of Jacqueline Knake - Rilynn Whitney - Beefsteak

Tomatoes.

Top Horticulture Exhibit - $20 in memory of Rosina Leefers – Emily Van Meter – Coleus, Main Street Beall Street.

Champion Rocket Exhibit - $20 sponsored by N.V. Helping Hands 4-H Club – Ryan Damme – red and white rocket.

Champion Child Development Exhibit - $20 sponsored by the Syracuse Snoflakers – Westleigh Santema – Nerf Math Game.