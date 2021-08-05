4-H Members receive Clothing Construction Awards

Nebraska City News-Press

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in clothing construction at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients, and a description of their winning entries.

Grand Champion Beginner Clothing Exhibit - shears sponsored by Verda Umland of Palmyra - Amber Schropfer – butterfly table runner.

Reserve Champion Beginner Clothing Exhibit - $20 given by Don and Kathy Wittler,

DVM, Elkhorn – Jolie Kreifels – monster pillow.

Grand Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit - shears sponsored by Mike and LaShelle Zimmer of Syracuse – Amber Schropfer – pink with flowers bag.

Reserve Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit - $20 gift card given by Don and Kathy Wittler, DVM of Elkhorn – Maggie Falcone – peach and teal bag.

Grand Champion Intermediate Clothing Exhibit - shears sponsored by Talcott Farms of Bennet – Taylor Griepenstroh – blue floral cotton dress.

Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Clothing Exhibit - $20 gift certificate to Do It Best sponsored by Do It Best in Syracuse – Cosette Wagner – galaxy romper.

Grand Champion Advanced Clothing Exhibit - shears sponsored by Talcott Farms of

Bennet - Emily Frey – mauve and black floral sundress.

Grand Champion Beyond the Needle Textile Art Exhibit - $20 given by Andrews Monument Works of Nebraska City – Sydney Wood – cow earrings.

Reserve Champion Beyond the Needle Textile Art Exhibit - $20 given by Karen

Hassler of Unadilla – Daisa Smidt – Girl Scout shirt.

Outstanding Consumer Management Exhibit - $20 given Talcott Farms of Bennet

- Taylor Mead - “Best Buy for Your Buck” notebook.