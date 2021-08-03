NCPS Foundation announces scholarship winners

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Public Schools Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the Class of 2021 NCPS Foundation Scholarships and the institutions they are attending this fall.

All recipients are 2021 graduates of Nebraska City High School.

The Georgia Loofe Memorial Art Scholarship ($1,000) was awarded to Renee Williams, who is attending Hastings College and studying art and English. This scholarship is renewable for up to 4 years.

The Kenneth Gress Scholarship ($500) was awarded to Nick Hower, who is attending Peru State College and studying education and music.

The David Goswick Memorial Scholarship ($650) was awarded to Ellie Higgins, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and studying secondary education in English language arts.

The Westfall Family Music Scholarship ($1,000) was awarded to Lilly Frields, who is attending Wesleyan University and studying music and psychology.

The NCPS Retired Teacher Scholarship ($1,000) was awarded to Mya Bartman, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney and studying secondary education in mathematics.

In addition, the NCPS Foundation awards three scholarships from the Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation Inc.

The Cornelia Petring Kimmel Scholarship ($10,000) was awarded to Eric Poggemeyer, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and studying mechanical engineering.

Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Scholarships ($10,000) were awarded to Lilly Frields and Mya Bartman.

The Cornelia Petring Kimmel Scholarship has been awarded annually since 2017 and was followed by two additional Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Scholarships in 2018.

Nebraska City Public Schools Foundation Scholarship information and applications are found on the school district website under the NCHS Guidance Office tab at www.nebcityps.org.

Please contact Carla Zaroban, NCPS Foundation Treasurer, at 402-873-6033 for more information.