2021 Third Congressional District Photo Contest now underway

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) has announced she is seeking submissions to the 2021 Third Congressional District Photo Contest to showcase scenes from across 16 counties of central and southwest Iowa on her social media channels and website.

Photographers are encouraged to submit their best photos of scenery, events, or landscapes within Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

Submissions should be sent via email to Axne.Photos@mail.house.gov along with the entrant’s full name, email, and full home mailing address with their submissions.

A panel of photographers and local educators will help select finalists, and then the public will have the opportunity to vote for the winners liking their favorites on the Congresswoman’s Facebook page. Winning submissions will be displayed on Rep. Axne’s Facebook, Twitter, and official website for one year.

Submissions are due by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Entrants must reside in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

For more information on how to enter, click here.