County Commissioners discuss rental agreement, road projects

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and took the following actions:

Entered into a one-year lease with the Nebraska City Center for Children and Families for $2,098.66 monthly rent for 2,188 square feet of space in the building at 917 Wildwood Lane;

Tabled a discussion of proposed Road Department projects until Aug. 17;

Heard an update on current Road Department projects; and

Acknowledged the receipt of the monthly fee report submitted by the clerk of the District Court.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Otoe County Courthouse.