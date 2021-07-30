Public Records, 8-3

Nebraska City News-Press

District Court

July 12

Timothy J. Kros appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and his driver’s license was revoked for 6 months. Kros also appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of willful reckless driving (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and had his driver’s license revoked for 6 months concurrent with the first charge. Kros was also ordered to pay court costs for both.

County Court

July 9

Ryan A. Kurtzer appeared for sentencing on his infraction charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). He was ordered to pay a $300 fine plus court costs.

Ryan D. Goodrich appeared for sentencing on his infraction charge of possessing/use of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine. Goodrich was also ordered to pay a $100 fine on his Class III misdemeanor charge of failure to appear for a citation, plus court costs for both charges.

Ryan Carl Nelson appeared for sentencing on his Class II misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespass/defying an order to leave. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs, and he was sentenced to 3 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 3 days served.

Tricia L. Bailey appeared for sentencing on her Class II misdemeanor charge of issuing a bad check (value less than $200). She was ordered to pay a $50 fine, $68 in restitution, and court costs.

Tyler Dittus appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license. He was ordered to pay a $75 fine. Dittus was also ordered to pay two $100 fines for his Class III misdemeanor charges of failure to appear, plus court costs for all three charges.

July 8

Roxanne R. Tyson appeared for sentencing on her Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class II misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay a $75 fine plus court costs.

Michael A. Blevins Sr. appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class II misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay a $75 fine. Blevins also was ordered to pay a $75 fine for his infraction charge of violating a stop/yield sign, plus court costs for both charges.

Nathaniel M. Hatch appeared for sentencing on his Class V misdemeanor charge of tobacco/electronic nicotine product use by a person under age 21. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Elijas T. Watson appeared for sentencing on his infraction charge of speeding (11-15 mph over limit). He was ordered to pay a $75 fine plus court costs.

Dalon Krzemien-Strecker appeared for sentencing on his misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Raymond Rivera appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of nonresident violate susp/rev order. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Patrick A. Norris appeared for sentencing on his misdemeanor charge of open burning. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

July 7

Rigoberto Rodriguez appeared for sentencing on his Class II misdemeanor charge of leaving an accident/failure to furnish information. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine. Rodriguez was also ordered to pay a $50 fine on his Class III misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license, plus court costs for both.

Gerardo Ajtzac appeared for sentencing on his Class II misdemeanor charge of no proof of insurance. He was ordered to pay a $75 fine. Ajtzac was also ordered to pay a $25 fine on his Class III misdemeanor charge of improper/defective lighting, and a $50 fine on his Class III misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license, plus court costs for all charges.

Maria A. Johnson appeared for sentencing on her Class W misdemeanor charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test (first offense). She was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs, her driver’s license was revoked for 60 days, and she was sentenced to 12 months probation.

James A. Cabrini appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Cabrini was also ordered to pay a $75 fine on his infraction charge of speeding (11-15 mph over limit), and court costs for both charges.

Wally Sellers appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine. Sellers was also ordered to pay a $350 fine on his Class II misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class I misdemeanor, plus court costs for both charges.

Accidents

July 21

The Nebraska City Police Department responded at 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on North 6th Street near the railroad crossing on 6th Avenue. A red 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Brooke N. McCown of Nebraska City was southbound on 6th Street when it struck a red 2006 Pontiac G6 GT driven by Gerald H. Gieseking of Nebraska City, which was stopped for a train. The Pontiac was pushed into an unknown pickup that had left the scene by the time officers arrived. The police report indicated minimal damage to the Ford, with the most damage occurring to the front of the Pontiac from the hitch receiver of the pickup truck.

The Nebraska City Police Department responded at 1:25 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on 1st Corso near South 11th Street. A white 2014 Chrysler 300S driven by a 17-year-old male and owned by Anne R. Bennett of Nebraska City was northbound on 11th Street when the driver was reaching for a cell phone and struck a red 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Judith R. Horstmann, 76, of Nebraska City, which was turning right onto 1st Corso.

July 19

The Nebraska City Police Department responded at 8 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident on North 6th Street near 3rd Avenue. A red 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by a 17-year-old male and owned by Adam and Jennifer Howard of Nebraska City was westbound on 3rd Avenue when it struck a white 2014 Ford Escape driven by Mari M. Chapman, 61, of Nebraska City. According to the police report, the driver of the Nissan said he “did kind of a rolling stop” before hitting the Ford.

July 11

The Nebraska City Police Department responded at 5:32 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue. A black 2013 Ford F150 driven by Delana D. Rinne, 42, of Nebraska City was backing out of a driveway when it struck a parked red 2015 Chrysler 200 owned by Brianna L. Feighner of Auburn.

July 10

The Nebraska City Police Department responded at 5:44 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Steinhart Park and Industrial roads. A white 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Samantha Jo Spevak, 25, of Nebraska City was struck by a black 2007 Honda Accord driven by Robert J. Collet, 36, of Nebraska City, which failed to stop at the stop sign on the intersection.