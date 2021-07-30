PSC athletic department to host first Fall Festival Nov. 6

Nebraska City News-Press

Need to get a jump start on your holiday shopping before Thanksgiving? If so, you will be able to do so on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the Peru State athletic department will be hosting its first-ever Fall Festival.

The Festival will be held in the Al Wheeler Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with a pair of other activities on the College's campus that day.

In addition to the Festival, the College's Admissions Department will be hosting its "Tours and Tailgate" activity which is provided for prospective student-athletes and their parents/guardians to visit the campus.

The other big event on campus that day will be the final home Bobcat football game. Peru State will be hosting Graceland (Iowa) at 1 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl. It will be Senior Day for the 'Cats with the seniors and their parents prior to the game.

A booth will be ten (10) foot wide by eight (8) foot deep and will come with one eight (8)-foot table and two (2) chairs. Setup will be available the night before, Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., or the morning of the event starting at 7 a.m.

Student-athletes will be on site to assist in unloading and loading. The cost of a booth is only $25.

For more information or to reserve your spot today, contact Lutz at 402-872-2350 or blutz@peru.edu.

It should be a great day with a number of built-in visitors due to the other events scheduled on campus.