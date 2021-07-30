NCTC announces August Hot Topics speakers

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. has announced that "Small Business Entrepreneurship" will be the topic for the Wednesday, Aug. 11, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Kayti and Josh Hayes - Relax and Unwind, Cindy Gude – Little Things Boutique, Honey Self – Self Expressions Gallery and a few more small business owners in Nebraska City.

We will find out why they decided to start their business in Nebraska City, how it’s going and plans for the future. There will be plenty of time to have a coffee and talk and ask questions.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Scooter's Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.

Please call the NCTC office for more information, 402-873-6654, or visit www.nebraskacity.com/calendar

The mission of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is to create a prosperous, vibrant community. We strive to unite residents to promote tourism, strengthen commerce, and improve the welfare of the community to benefit the quality of life in historic Nebraska City.