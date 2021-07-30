NC Farmers Market continues Thursday afternoon

Nebraska City News-Press

The 2021 Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, Aug. 5. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The Aug. 5 Farmers Market sponsor will be Lifetime Vision Center. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.

The Farmers Market will be open from 3:45 until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August. It is located on 8th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Corso