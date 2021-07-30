Morton-James Library hosting program on Buffalo Bill

Nebraska City News-Press

Western history author and speaker Jeff Barnes brings the life and legend of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody in Nebraska to the Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City for Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. presentation.

“Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska” covers Cody’s arrival in Nebraska as an army scout and follows him through his career as a hunting guide, rancher, performer, senator, colonel, and showman while on his way to becoming the most famous person in the world.

“No one personified the West – nor personified America in Europe – like Buffalo Bill Cody,” said Barnes, author of The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill and former reporter for the Nebraska City News-Press. “He spent an incredible quarter-century in Nebraska, transforming himself from a somewhat-obscure scout to the world’s first superstar. He did that all from Nebraska, which is truly a story in itself.”

The presentation includes rarely seen images and seldom-heard stories of Cody, with the opportunity for questions afterward. Barnes’s book The Great Plains Guide to Buffalo Bill is the first comprehensive travel guide to Cody’s activities on the Great Plains, including his homes, forts, battlefields, and related sites. It includes the history of Cody and the sites, historic and contemporary images, maps, and useful travel information. The book is available at the lecture.

A former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a former board trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society, former chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, and a frequently requested speaker with Humanities Nebraska. He is also the author of Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 150 @ 150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial, The Great Plains Guide to Custer, Forts of the Northern Plains, and Extra Innings: The Story of Modisett Ball Park