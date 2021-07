Nebraska City News-Press

Lourdes Central Catholic will host an AppleJack Festival Craft and Vendor Fair Sept. 18 and 19.

Vendor space reservations are now being accepted. Cost for a 10-foot-square space will be $100 inside the school. Food vendors and food trucks can also reserve an outdoor spot at the school for $100.

Contact Brooke Chaney for a vendor application or more information at brooke.chaney@cdolinc.net