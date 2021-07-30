Helicopter called to Nebraska City area accident

A two vehicle accident on I Road (Old Highway 2) on the morning of Wednesday, July 28 led to a Dunbar man being transported from the scene via medical helicopter.

The Dunbar man, 58-year-old Richard Sitzman, was traveling east bound down I Road at the intersection of County Road 52 when his 1987 Chrysler LeBaron collided with a south bound truck driven by 47-year-old Christopher Barnes from Ashland.

Sitzman was taken from the scene to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.