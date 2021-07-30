Big catfish splash into Cunningham Lake prior to opener

Nebraska City News-Press

Adult-size channel catfish have been stocked in Omaha’s Cunningham Lake just in time for its Aug. 5 reopening.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on July 28 stocked 255 “bonus” catfish ranging from 1 to 13 pounds.

While the lake had been stocked previously in preparation for the reopening, this stocking will provide anglers an opportunity to catch larger fish from the still-developing fishery.

Since 2020, catfish, white bass, bluegill, largemouth bass and crappie have been stocked in the lake in preparation for the reopening. Saugeye and additional channel catfish are planned to go in this fall. To see stocking details, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fish-stocking-database.

The timing of the latest stocking, just before the opener, will be beneficial for eager anglers, as well.

“The stocked fish should be willing to bite a variety of catfish baits, and we encourage anglers to give kids and new anglers an opportunity to catch them,” said Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for Game and Parks. “Catfish also are very releasable and can be caught again and again. Snapping a picture and releasing these fish to test the skills of other anglers is always a good option.”

Don’t forget to enter the Take ’em Fishing challenge when taking someone new or re-introducing someone to fishing. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing.

Lake Cunningham, managed by the Lake Cunningham Trust in partnership with the City of Omaha, will open to the public Aug. 5 at noon with a celebration planned for 4-7 p.m. Visit explorethec.com for more details.