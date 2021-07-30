4-H members receive Home Environment Awards
Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in the Home Environment area at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning Home Environment 4-H entries.
Champion Beginner Exhibit - $20 sponsored by The Added Touch Flowers and Gifts of Syracuse – Jayden Walker – Simple Blanket Ladder.
Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Karen Hassler of
Unadilla - Westleigh Santema - Lego Tissue Box Holder.
Champion Intermediate Exhibit - $20 sponsored by The Keeping Room, Nebraska
City – Sydney Wood – Ocean Scene.
Reserve Champion Intermediate Exhibit -$20 sponsored by Verda Umland of
Palmyra – Abigail Bennie – Flamingo pencil drawing.
Champion Advanced Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Staack Furniture & Carpets,
Syracuse – Liatris Hay – Table recycled from a door.
Reserve Champion Advanced Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Nebraska City Upholstery & Design – Lexie Bruns-Morris – Green wind chime with spoons.
Beginning Quilter Exhibit – Quilting supplies donated by Janet Twohig, Unadilla – Aubree Tuxhorn – Intergenerational T-Shirt Quilt.
Champion Quilt Quest Exhibit – $20 gift certificate sponsored by Sew Enchanting, Nebraska City – Lauren Brehm – Large Jelly-Roll Quilt.
Reserve Champion Quilt Quest Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Carl and Sarah Purcell, Cook – Payton Brandt – Sunset at the Beach Quilt.