4-H members receive Home Environment Awards

Nebraska City News-Press

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in the Home Environment area at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning Home Environment 4-H entries.

Champion Beginner Exhibit - $20 sponsored by The Added Touch Flowers and Gifts of Syracuse – Jayden Walker – Simple Blanket Ladder.

Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Karen Hassler of

Unadilla - Westleigh Santema - Lego Tissue Box Holder.

Champion Intermediate Exhibit - $20 sponsored by The Keeping Room, Nebraska

City – Sydney Wood – Ocean Scene.

Reserve Champion Intermediate Exhibit -$20 sponsored by Verda Umland of

Palmyra – Abigail Bennie – Flamingo pencil drawing.

Champion Advanced Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Staack Furniture & Carpets,

Syracuse – Liatris Hay – Table recycled from a door.

Reserve Champion Advanced Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Nebraska City Upholstery & Design – Lexie Bruns-Morris – Green wind chime with spoons.

Beginning Quilter Exhibit – Quilting supplies donated by Janet Twohig, Unadilla – Aubree Tuxhorn – Intergenerational T-Shirt Quilt.

Champion Quilt Quest Exhibit – $20 gift certificate sponsored by Sew Enchanting, Nebraska City – Lauren Brehm – Large Jelly-Roll Quilt.

Reserve Champion Quilt Quest Exhibit - $20 sponsored by Carl and Sarah Purcell, Cook – Payton Brandt – Sunset at the Beach Quilt.