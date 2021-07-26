Ragland benefit set Aug. 14 at Dinty Moore's

Michael Ragland’s Nebraska City painting business recently absorbed a major loss due to a fireworks incident on the Fourth of July.

A fireworks misfire resulted in a shed fire that destroyed the majority of Ragland’s painting equipment, sprayers, supplies, ladders and more.

A benefit is being undertaken to assist Ragland and get his business back going strong once again.

The Ragland Rally is set for Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Dinty Moore’s Bar at 108 South 8th Street.

The schedule of events for the day includes a Poker Run and a Cornhole Tournament.

Three bands, the Jenny Thompson band, the Helen Bach band and the Katie Kaboom band, will provide live musical entertainment.

Shredded Beef and chips will be served for a free will donation.

For more information, e-mail at Carilee0205@gmail.com or call (402) 873-2041.