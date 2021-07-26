Nebraska State Fair tickets on sale

Nebraska City News-Press

There is nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair — now, eager patrons can purchase tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival. Tickets can be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday, during normal business hours.

Nebraska State Fair will again offer the Hometown Pass, sponsored by Home Federal Bank, for $10. Valid Monday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 2, the Hometown Pass includes five entrance tickets, and can be broken up between days or used in a single outing

among five people. Hometown Passes will only be sold through Aug. 26.

“Available at any Home Federal Bank location or StateFair.org, the Hometown Pass saves nearly 70 percent on gate admission — that is $2 per day,” said Bill Ogg, executive director. “And that’s not the only deal to be had. If purchased before August 1, Carnival tickets are only $20. We’re excited to offer guests, and particularly local families, this excellent savings to take in all of this year’s events. I encourage people to take advantage of these deals before the State Fair begins.”

Gate admission information:

- Adults: Advance discounted gate admission up until Aug. 26 is only $10. Beginning

Aug. 27, gate admission will be $12.

- Gate admission: $6 Monday – Thursday (no advance sales)

- Children: ages 6 - 12 are $3 and children ages 5 and under are free.

- Senior Citizens (60 years and older): The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass

offers a discounted price of $5.