Morton James Library releases new materials list

Listed below are the July additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.

The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.

Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.

DVDs

Flashback

City of Lies

The Unhealer

Zeroville

Voyagers

French Exit

SAS: Red Notice

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Lovebirds

Assault on VA-33

Anything for Jackson

Death in Texas

The Unholy

Nobody

Siberia

Georgetown

Hunter Hunter

The Paper Tigers

The World to Come

Equal Standard

All Creatures Great and Small: Season 1

Defending Jacob

Wrath of Man

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

Libros en español

Somoza by Ligia Urroz

Audiobooks

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford

Fallen by Linda Castillo

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel

Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Tom/Jobe/Renegade by Diana Palmer

The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs

Paperbacks

Someone To Cherish by Mary Balogh

The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unexpected Baby by Jennifer Beckstrand

The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unruly In-Law by Jennifer Beckstrand

Secrets in the Sand by Carolyn Brown

The Engagement Arrangement by Jaci Burton

His Improper Lady by Candace Camp

Welcome Back to Rambling, Texas by June Faver

Finding Hope by Janice Kay Johnson

Forever Starts Now by Stefanie London

A Duke in Time by Janna MacGregor

Falling in Love on Willow Creek by Debbie Mason

Never Mix Sin with Pleasure by Renee Ann Miller

Home to Texas by Kaki Warner

The Heartbreaker of Echo Pass by Maisey Yates

Large print

Out of Hounds by Rita Mae Brown

Return to the Big Valley by Wanda E. Brunstetter

The Cook of the Halcyon by Andrea Camilleri

Trouble in Peaceful Valley by Barry Cord

The Ranger by James J. Griffin

A Noel Killing by M.L. Longworth

The Letter Keeper by Charles Martin

The Ghost Rifle by Max McCoy

Broken Spur by D.B. Newton

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Biographies

The Man I Knew by Jean Becker

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford

Live Your Life by Amanda Kloots

Willie Nelson’s Letters to America

Rememberings by Sinead O’Connor

Fiction

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

The Heathens by Ace Atkins

Fallen by Linda Castillo

Tom Clancy Target Acquired

A Man with a Past by Mary Connealy

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen

The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel

The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Make You Feel My Love by Robin Lee Hatcher

Stay by Catherine Ryan Hyde

The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson

Later by Stephen King

Silver Tears by Camilla Lackberg

It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber

The Man with the Silver Saab by Alexander McCall Smith

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

The Shadow by James Patterson

Forever My Own by Tracie Peterson

When Stars Collide by Susan Elizabeth Phillips

The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Cellist by Daniel Silva

False Witness by Karin Slaughter

Nine Lives by Danielle Steel

Black Ice by Brad Thor

An Irish Hostage by Charles Todd

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Non-fiction

The Dream Interpretation Handbook by Karen Frazier

Everything You Need To Know About Homeschooling by Lea Ann Garfias

Home Learning Year by Year by Rebecca Rupp

The Ultimate Guide to Frugal Living by Daisy Luther

99-Cent Solutions

Credit Secrets by Scott Moss

After the Fall by Benjamin J. Rhodes

The Turnaway Study by Diana Greene Foster

Abortion and the Law in America by Mary Ziegler

Shape by Jordan Ellenberg

Unsettled by Steven E. Koonin

A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul

In the Flo by Alisa Vitti

The End of Mental Illness by Daniel G. Amen

The Complete Cat Breed Book

Decoding Your Cat

Delish by Joanna Saltz

The No-Fuss Family Cookbook by Ryan Scott

Feel-Good Fall Baking

Frosted by Bernice Baran

Dana’s Bakery by Dana Pollack

The Crafted Cookie by Anne Yorks

Jew-ish by Jake Cohen

Tex-Mex Cooking by Sarah Spencer

BBQ Revolution by Mitch Benjamin

The Ultimate Soup Cookbook by Dru Melton

The Gift of Gathering by Bre Doucette

Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute by Hamish Bowles

The Way We Wed by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell

Foolproof Flower Embroidery by Jennifer Clouston

Leonardo da Vinci, 1452-1519 by Frank Zollner

In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Housewives by Brian Moylan

WW Encyclopedia by Kevin Sullivan

NBA 75 by Dave Zarum

A Course Called America by Tom Coyne

Oxford Picture Dictionary by Jayme Adelson-Goldstein

Stalin’s War by Sean McMeekin

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

Children’s DVDs

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Children’s fiction

picture book:Are You a Cheeseburger? by Monica Arnaldo

Mac Cracks the Code by Mac Barnett

Mac Saves the World by Mac Barnett

The Sound of Danger by Mac Barnett

Top Secret Smackdown by Mac Barnett

picture book: Memory Jars by Vera Brosgol

picture book: Stomp, Wiggle, Clap, and Tap by Rachelle Burk

What Comes Next by Rob Buyea

picture book: Brave as a Mouse by Nicolo Carozzi

Efren Divided by Ernesto Cisneros

beginning reader: Fantastic Fiona by Richard Cowdrey

beginning reader: Fiona and the Rainy Day by Richard Cowdrey

beginning reader: Fiona Saves the Day by Richard Cowdrey

picture book: Oddbird by Derek Desierto

picture book: Paleteroman by Lucky Diaz

Franklin Endicott and the Third Key by Kate DiCamillo

board book: The Moon Speaks by Jason G. Duesing

picture book: Faraway Things by Dave Eggers

picture book: What Is God Like by Rachel Held Evans

picture book: The Froggies Do Not Want To Sleep by Adam Gustavson

Marcus Makes a Movie by Kevin Hart

Good Dog: Fireworks Night by Cam Higgins

Good Dog: Herd You Loud and Clear by Cam Higgins

Good Dog: Home Is Where the Heart Is by Cam Higgins

Good Dog: Raised in a Barn by Cam Higgins

picture book: Turtle in a Tree by Neesha Hudson

Shadows on the Mountain by Erin Hunter

graphic novel: Winds of Change by Erin Hunter

picture book: What If, Pig? by Linzie Hunter

The Bookwanderers by Anna James

The Map of Stories by Anna James

The Lost Fairy Tales by Anna James

picture book: Theo Thesaurus by Shelli R. Johannes

picture book: Something’s Wrong! A Bear, A Hare, and Some Underwear by Jory John

Kiki’s Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono

Much Ado About Baseball by Rajani LaRocca

picture book: How To Apologize by David LaRochelle

graphic novel: Becoming Brianna by Terri Libenson

picture book: The Bench by Meghan Markle

board book: You’re My Little Firecracker by Natalie Marshall

board book: You’re My Little Pumpkin Pie by Natalie Marshall

The Big Shrink by Sarah Mlynowski

Night Owl by Sarah Mlynowski

The Islanders by Mary Alice Monroe

graphic novel: Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter by Rich Moyer

Da Vinci’s Cat by Catherine Gilbert Murdock

beginning reader: Big Dog and Little Dog by Dav Pilkey

graphic novel: Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

picture book: Ship in a Bottle by Andrew Prahin

picture book: Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature by Nathan W. Pyle

Wayside School: Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar

picture book: It Began with Lemonade by Gideon Sterer

board book: Three Grumpy Trucks by Todd Tarpley

The Double Life of Danny Day by Mike Thayer

picture book: On the Day the Horse Got Out by Audrey Helen Weber

picture book: We Are All Under One Wide Sky by Deborah Wiles

Children’s non-fiction

The Encyclopedia of Unbelievable Facts by Jane Wilsher

The In-Between Book by Christopher Willard

The Incredible Power of God’s Word by Joyce Meyer

Positive Behavior Activities for Kids by Stacy Spensley

picture book: Areli Is a Dreamer by Areli Morales

What Do Scientists Do All Day? by Jane Wilsher

Biology for Kids by Liz Lee Heinecke

My Backyard Bird Book by Cheryl Johnson

Invitation To Draw by Jean Van’t Hul

WWII Battle Trivia for Kids by Brette Sember

The History of Pearl Harbor by Susan B. Katz

Teen fiction

Ace of Spades by Faridah Abike-Iyimide

Spells Trouble by P.C. Cast

The Nature of Witches by Rachel M. Griffin

graphic novel: Goblin by Eric Grissom

Nightshade by Anthony Horowitz

The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson

Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Black Panther

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Black Widow

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Captain America

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Captain Marvel

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Deadpool and Wolverine

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Iron Man

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Loki

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Shang-Chi

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Thanos

graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Venom

graphic novel: The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck

Better Together by Christine Riccio

Girls at the Edge of the World by Laura Brooke Robson

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon

Teen nonfiction

The Clean Truth about Starting a Business for Teens by Jordyn Wright