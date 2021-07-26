Morton James Library releases new materials list
Listed below are the July additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.
The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.
Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.
DVDs
Flashback
City of Lies
The Unhealer
Zeroville
Voyagers
French Exit
SAS: Red Notice
Godzilla vs. Kong
The Lovebirds
Assault on VA-33
Anything for Jackson
Death in Texas
The Unholy
Nobody
Siberia
Georgetown
Hunter Hunter
The Paper Tigers
The World to Come
Equal Standard
All Creatures Great and Small: Season 1
Defending Jacob
Wrath of Man
Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure
Libros en español
Somoza by Ligia Urroz
Audiobooks
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford
Fallen by Linda Castillo
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel
Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Tom/Jobe/Renegade by Diana Palmer
The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs
Paperbacks
Someone To Cherish by Mary Balogh
The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unexpected Baby by Jennifer Beckstrand
The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unruly In-Law by Jennifer Beckstrand
Secrets in the Sand by Carolyn Brown
The Engagement Arrangement by Jaci Burton
His Improper Lady by Candace Camp
Welcome Back to Rambling, Texas by June Faver
Finding Hope by Janice Kay Johnson
Forever Starts Now by Stefanie London
A Duke in Time by Janna MacGregor
Falling in Love on Willow Creek by Debbie Mason
Never Mix Sin with Pleasure by Renee Ann Miller
Home to Texas by Kaki Warner
The Heartbreaker of Echo Pass by Maisey Yates
Large print
Out of Hounds by Rita Mae Brown
Return to the Big Valley by Wanda E. Brunstetter
The Cook of the Halcyon by Andrea Camilleri
Trouble in Peaceful Valley by Barry Cord
The Ranger by James J. Griffin
A Noel Killing by M.L. Longworth
The Letter Keeper by Charles Martin
The Ghost Rifle by Max McCoy
Broken Spur by D.B. Newton
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Biographies
The Man I Knew by Jean Becker
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford
Live Your Life by Amanda Kloots
Willie Nelson’s Letters to America
Rememberings by Sinead O’Connor
Fiction
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
The Heathens by Ace Atkins
Fallen by Linda Castillo
Tom Clancy Target Acquired
A Man with a Past by Mary Connealy
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen
The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel
The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Make You Feel My Love by Robin Lee Hatcher
Stay by Catherine Ryan Hyde
The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson
Later by Stephen King
Silver Tears by Camilla Lackberg
It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber
The Man with the Silver Saab by Alexander McCall Smith
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
The Shadow by James Patterson
Forever My Own by Tracie Peterson
When Stars Collide by Susan Elizabeth Phillips
The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Cellist by Daniel Silva
False Witness by Karin Slaughter
Nine Lives by Danielle Steel
Black Ice by Brad Thor
An Irish Hostage by Charles Todd
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Non-fiction
The Dream Interpretation Handbook by Karen Frazier
Everything You Need To Know About Homeschooling by Lea Ann Garfias
Home Learning Year by Year by Rebecca Rupp
The Ultimate Guide to Frugal Living by Daisy Luther
99-Cent Solutions
Credit Secrets by Scott Moss
After the Fall by Benjamin J. Rhodes
The Turnaway Study by Diana Greene Foster
Abortion and the Law in America by Mary Ziegler
Shape by Jordan Ellenberg
Unsettled by Steven E. Koonin
A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul
In the Flo by Alisa Vitti
The End of Mental Illness by Daniel G. Amen
The Complete Cat Breed Book
Decoding Your Cat
Delish by Joanna Saltz
The No-Fuss Family Cookbook by Ryan Scott
Feel-Good Fall Baking
Frosted by Bernice Baran
Dana’s Bakery by Dana Pollack
The Crafted Cookie by Anne Yorks
Jew-ish by Jake Cohen
Tex-Mex Cooking by Sarah Spencer
BBQ Revolution by Mitch Benjamin
The Ultimate Soup Cookbook by Dru Melton
The Gift of Gathering by Bre Doucette
Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute by Hamish Bowles
The Way We Wed by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell
Foolproof Flower Embroidery by Jennifer Clouston
Leonardo da Vinci, 1452-1519 by Frank Zollner
In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Housewives by Brian Moylan
WW Encyclopedia by Kevin Sullivan
NBA 75 by Dave Zarum
A Course Called America by Tom Coyne
Oxford Picture Dictionary by Jayme Adelson-Goldstein
Stalin’s War by Sean McMeekin
How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
Children’s DVDs
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Children’s fiction
picture book:Are You a Cheeseburger? by Monica Arnaldo
Mac Cracks the Code by Mac Barnett
Mac Saves the World by Mac Barnett
The Sound of Danger by Mac Barnett
Top Secret Smackdown by Mac Barnett
picture book: Memory Jars by Vera Brosgol
picture book: Stomp, Wiggle, Clap, and Tap by Rachelle Burk
What Comes Next by Rob Buyea
picture book: Brave as a Mouse by Nicolo Carozzi
Efren Divided by Ernesto Cisneros
beginning reader: Fantastic Fiona by Richard Cowdrey
beginning reader: Fiona and the Rainy Day by Richard Cowdrey
beginning reader: Fiona Saves the Day by Richard Cowdrey
picture book: Oddbird by Derek Desierto
picture book: Paleteroman by Lucky Diaz
Franklin Endicott and the Third Key by Kate DiCamillo
board book: The Moon Speaks by Jason G. Duesing
picture book: Faraway Things by Dave Eggers
picture book: What Is God Like by Rachel Held Evans
picture book: The Froggies Do Not Want To Sleep by Adam Gustavson
Marcus Makes a Movie by Kevin Hart
Good Dog: Fireworks Night by Cam Higgins
Good Dog: Herd You Loud and Clear by Cam Higgins
Good Dog: Home Is Where the Heart Is by Cam Higgins
Good Dog: Raised in a Barn by Cam Higgins
picture book: Turtle in a Tree by Neesha Hudson
Shadows on the Mountain by Erin Hunter
graphic novel: Winds of Change by Erin Hunter
picture book: What If, Pig? by Linzie Hunter
The Bookwanderers by Anna James
The Map of Stories by Anna James
The Lost Fairy Tales by Anna James
picture book: Theo Thesaurus by Shelli R. Johannes
picture book: Something’s Wrong! A Bear, A Hare, and Some Underwear by Jory John
Kiki’s Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono
Much Ado About Baseball by Rajani LaRocca
picture book: How To Apologize by David LaRochelle
graphic novel: Becoming Brianna by Terri Libenson
picture book: The Bench by Meghan Markle
board book: You’re My Little Firecracker by Natalie Marshall
board book: You’re My Little Pumpkin Pie by Natalie Marshall
The Big Shrink by Sarah Mlynowski
Night Owl by Sarah Mlynowski
The Islanders by Mary Alice Monroe
graphic novel: Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter by Rich Moyer
Da Vinci’s Cat by Catherine Gilbert Murdock
beginning reader: Big Dog and Little Dog by Dav Pilkey
graphic novel: Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
picture book: Ship in a Bottle by Andrew Prahin
picture book: Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature by Nathan W. Pyle
Wayside School: Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar
picture book: It Began with Lemonade by Gideon Sterer
board book: Three Grumpy Trucks by Todd Tarpley
The Double Life of Danny Day by Mike Thayer
picture book: On the Day the Horse Got Out by Audrey Helen Weber
picture book: We Are All Under One Wide Sky by Deborah Wiles
Children’s non-fiction
The Encyclopedia of Unbelievable Facts by Jane Wilsher
The In-Between Book by Christopher Willard
The Incredible Power of God’s Word by Joyce Meyer
Positive Behavior Activities for Kids by Stacy Spensley
picture book: Areli Is a Dreamer by Areli Morales
What Do Scientists Do All Day? by Jane Wilsher
Biology for Kids by Liz Lee Heinecke
My Backyard Bird Book by Cheryl Johnson
Invitation To Draw by Jean Van’t Hul
WWII Battle Trivia for Kids by Brette Sember
The History of Pearl Harbor by Susan B. Katz
Teen fiction
Ace of Spades by Faridah Abike-Iyimide
Spells Trouble by P.C. Cast
The Nature of Witches by Rachel M. Griffin
graphic novel: Goblin by Eric Grissom
Nightshade by Anthony Horowitz
The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson
Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Black Panther
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Black Widow
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Captain America
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Captain Marvel
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Deadpool and Wolverine
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Iron Man
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Loki
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Shang-Chi
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Thanos
graphic novel: Marvel-Verse: Venom
graphic novel: The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck
Better Together by Christine Riccio
Girls at the Edge of the World by Laura Brooke Robson
We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon
Teen nonfiction
The Clean Truth about Starting a Business for Teens by Jordyn Wright