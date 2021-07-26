Kasbohms to celebrate 60th anniversary

Nebraska City News-Press

Don and Nancy (Rinne) Kasbohm were married Aug. 16, 1961, at Bethel Church in Nebraska City. Don taught school in Columbus for two years, and then they moved back to the farm at Dunbar. Nancy was a nurse at the Nebraska City Medical Clinic and then worked at ESU 4 for several years.

Their children are Karen White of Omaha, Linda Cutler of Nebraska City, and David and Pam Kasbohm of Nebraska City.

Their grandchildren are Josh White, Zach White, and Jordan White, all of Seattle; Malarie Cutler and Jesse Cutler of Nebraska City; Trent Kasbohm of Nebraska City, and Noah Kasbohm and Aubrey Kasbohm of Omaha.

Their great-grandchildren are Osker and Amelia White of Seattle, and Conor and Elsie Elshire of Nebraska City.

Don was the Junior Legion baseball coach in Nebraska City for about 20 years.