Public Records, 7-27

Nebraska City News-Press

Monthly Summaries

Each month, Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone presents a summary to the Nebraska City City Council that includes information on calls that the Nebraska City Rescue, the Nebraska City Fire Department, and the Nebraska City Police Department answered.

June 2021

Nebraska City Rescue responded to 60 911 calls and performed 43 transfers. Squad members performed 30 hours of equipment maintenance and participated in 1 hours of training. Squad members also hosted two planning meetings for the Sept. 11 mass casualty incident training.

The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to 2 false alarms, 1 structure fire, 1 vehicle accident, 1 vehicle fire, and 46 requests for EMS assistance. Department members participated in 131 hours of training and 2 community events. Department members also took part in the groundbreaking event at Arbor Day Farm for the new Porter’s restaurant.

The Nebraska City Police Department made 38 arrests, conducted 60 follow-ups, responded to 48 animal complaints, served 9 warrants, and made 910 reports.

County Court

July 6

Yoandry A. Marquez appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of CMV-HOS log false. He was ordered to pay a $200 fine. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit, plus court costs for both.

Sean Mangan appeared for sentencing on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

July 1

Winsome Harris appeared for sentencing on her infraction charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

June 30

Ximena Sandoval appeared for sentencing on her Class III misdemeanor charge of no operator’s license. She was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

Nathan W. Logan Jr. appeared for sentencing on his infraction charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered to pay $400 in fines, plus court costs. Logan was also ordered to pay a $75 fine on his infraction charge of speeding.

Tyler J. Gesti appeared for sentencing on his infraction charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered to pay $400 in fines, plus court costs.

Ruby R. Spaulding appeared for sentencing on her Class II misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespass/defying order to leave. She was ordered to pay a $75 fine plus court costs.

Andrew M. Brahm appeared for sentencing on his Class II misdemeanor charge of issuing a bad check. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs, as well as $86.46 in restitution.

Keith J. Marshall appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief (value of less than $500). He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Way M. Htoo appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine. He was also ordered to pay a $25 fine for his infraction charge of improper turn, plus court costs for both.

June 29

Daniel R. Nannen appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of reckless driving (first offense). He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs.

June 28

Tyler J. Bossung appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order. He was ordered to serve 28 days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for 22 days served.

Adam G. Epling appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a commercial driver’s license. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Senad Skeledzic appeared for sentencing on his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Marriage Licenses

The Otoe County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples:

Sammy Lee Parrot of Nebraska City and Courtney Marie Snyder of Talmage, July 21.

Tyler John Aufenkamp and Hailey Joan Bartels, both of Nebraska City, July 19.

Christopher Luke Wietzki and Alexis Lynn Foyt, both of Syracuse, July 12.

Anna Elise Hotsenpillar and Amanda Sue Wilson, both of Nebraska City, July 12.

Stephen D. Abernathy and Cynthia Sue Hahn, both of Nebraska City, July 6.