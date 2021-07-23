NDOT announces hay permit applications to begin July 30

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced that, for the first time, hay harvesting permit applications for the public will be accepted through an online application portal beginning July 30 at 7 a.m.

An individual may purchase hay harvesting permits online from July 30 through September 15 on a first-come, first-served basis, with each permit limited to five miles of roadside hay. The hay is for private use only .

With the new online option, an integrated online map will be utilized for customers and staff to select miles to mow, and will be updated, showing the miles that are available for sale.

This effort by NDOT to move as much of the hay harvesting permit process online as possible involves a two- year phased implementation. This year, landowners were given the choice to renew last year’s permit by mail. Meanwhile, the application has been moved online for public sale, reducing the need for people to come into the office and increasing efficiency.

“We are excited to offer this online option for purchasing hay harvesting permits,” said Tom Sands, NDOT Operations Manager. “This will streamline the process and provide greater convenience for Nebraskans who will be able to apply for hay permits from their homes, without waiting in long lines. Storing all the information in a centralized database will also allow for better record keeping for future renewals and electronic notification.”

The Hay Harvesting Permits Application and Help Docs will be available on the NDOT website. The option to purchase permits from specified NDOT locations will still be available. Please visit ndot.info/haypermit for more information.