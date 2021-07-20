Teaching Excellence Award winners recognized at PSC

Nebraska City News-Press

The 2020 and 2021 Teaching Excellence Award (TEA) winners for Peru State College were recognized earlier this year. The 2020 TEA recipient was not able to be recognized in 2020 due to pandemic restricts and the cancellation of the spring 2020 spring commencement.

Dr. Darolyn Seay is a professional educator with a passion for student-teachers. Before joining the faculty at Peru State, she taught elementary school including first, fourth and fifth grades, as well as middle school language arts and reading courses.

“If I can help contribute even in the smallest amount by encouraging happiness and quality of life, then maybe this will create some type of domino effect with the bigger picture impacting even more people further down the road. Success happens when somebody believes you can accomplish great things, I want to be that person that believes in my students and helps them reach that full-blown potential,” Seay said, sharing her motivation for teaching.

Seay joined the Peru State College faculty in 2008. She teaches courses in educational psychology, teacher education- principles and practices, and teaching science in the elementary & middle schools.

Seay received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and master’s degree in Education – Guidance and Counseling from the University of Central Oklahoma, and her doctorate in Curriculum and Teaching from Northcentral University.

Dr. Gul Ahmad is an innovative and effective teacher, proven and productive research scientist. He is a parasitologist by training with special interest in molecular and cell biology, immunology and biochemistry of parasitic diseases with emphasis on the control of parasites of medical and veterinary importance.

“Dr. Ahmad is an enthusiastic lecturer, productive scientist, and proactive mentor. I can guarantee that my life and career is not the only one that he has positively impacted throughout his time at Peru State,” said Whitni Redman, a former Peru State student.

Ahmad has more than 25 years of research and teaching experience including more than ten years at Peru State. He has also published over 45 peer-reviewed, high-impact journal articles and book chapters which are cited more than 1500 times.

Ahmad earned his Ph.D. and M.Phil in parasite immunology, master of science in parasitology, and a bachelor of science in zoology from AM University in India.

The Nebraska State Colleges Board of Trustees also selected Dr. Gul Ahmad as the 2021 Teaching Excellence Award recipient for the Nebraska State College System.