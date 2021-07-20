Phi Beta Lambda brings home eight awards from National Leadership Conference

Nebraska City News-Press

Nine Peru State College students competed in the 2020-2021 Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) National Leadership Conference, earning eight top-ten awards in the nation.

Dr. Sheri Grotrian, professor of business and PBL advisor, shared, "While the pandemic continued to cause challenges for events for a second summer, we were fortunate for the national PBL organization to again host a virtual National Leadership Conference. With challenges come opportunities, and our students were able to experience what many organizations have resorted to the past several months with the use of technology for professional meetings."

"I’m proud of the work these students put forth in their events, and I know we all look forward to getting back to the in-person setting in the coming year."

Individual Events

Dawn Castle (Imperial, Neb.)

10th place – Future Business Executive

Austin Guhde-Egger (Auburn, Neb.)

2nd place – Computer Concepts

Tyler Harms (Falls City, Neb.)

8th place – Marketing Analysis & Decision Making

Noah Kreifels (Auburn, Neb.)

5th place – Retail Management

Kelsi Leininger (Essex, Iowa)

3rd place – Business Ethics

6th place – Job Interview

Noah Wynn (Auburn, Neb.)

10th place – Financial Concepts

2nd place – Future Business Executive

Michael Okpalefe (Mableton, Ga.) and Stacy Bohlken (Palmer, Neb.) also competed this year for Peru State.

Interested in learning more about Phi Beta Lambda at Peru? Contact Dr. Sheri Grotrian.