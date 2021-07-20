Council approves electric scooter pilot program in NC

Future visitors to Nebraska City may be able to tour the town on an electric scooter.

The Nebraska City City Council approved a one-year pilot program for personal use electric scooter rental service in the community during its July 19 meeting.

The one-year pilot program has the option to be extended for a second year by the council if council members choose to do so, said Nebraska City City Attorney Drew Graham.

Graham said the city would set the number of scooters in use and also the area in which they can be used.

Council members also approved a Request for Qualifications for the pilot program, as well as a Draft Agreement between the program’s operator and the city.

Bird Rides Inc. had approached the council about such a program at its June 21 meeting.

The council also approved a request from the Nebraska City Fast Pitch Softball Association to construct a press box on Field 3 at the Softball Complex by the end of the month.

The 9 by 13-foot building would have storage on the bottom floor and a press box on the top floor. Construction is estimated at $12,000 to $14,000.

During the meeting, the council also

Approved a request from Nebraska City Rescue to stage a mass casualty drill from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 14th Avenue between 11th and 13th streets on Saturday, Sept. 11;

Awarded the 20201 Asphaltic Concrete Overlay project to Pavers Inc. of Waverly for a bid of $326,873.50;

Approved a request from Tree City Trails to pursue a grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to help complete the next phase of trail construction; and

Approved a request from Nebraska City Fire and Nebraska City Rescue to submit a grant application to Firehouse Subs for $20,000.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Bryan Bequette commended Graham for his hard work since August 2019, particularly in helping the city navigate the legal aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graham, who will be returning to private practice in Aurora, announced his resignation as city attorney. His last day will be today (July 23).

The Nebraska City Council has scheduled special budget hearings at 8 a.m. July 26 through 29 in the Gary White Memorial Room of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council Meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the same location.