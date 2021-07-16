Tree City Garden Club announces Yard of the Month

The Tree City Garden Club has selected its July Yard of the Month.

Wayne Supernaw at 1014 Maple Crest Dr. received the honor. Supernaw hosted the July Tree City Garden Club meeting at his home and provided club members with a special program on shamrocks.

Supernaw became interested in shamrocks while he was watching a neighbor’s property in Arkansas a few years ago. He noticed some plants growing up from the pea gravel in the yard, and he asked permission to dig up the plants and transplant them.

From those three plants, Supernaw has grown numerous shamrocks, which he has planted in containers around his property (along with a few volunteer plants that came up along the foundation of his house).

He also provides plants to Friends of Faith, who sells them and uses the money for charitable causes in town. This spring, he gave them 400 plants.

He raises both green and burgundy shamrocks, with the burgundy being more prevalent in his garden.

During the winter, he brings the potted shamrocks into his garage, which he can heat to about 50 degrees with a space heater. He trims the plants back in the spring before returning them to his yard.

In addition to the shamrocks, Supernaw has petunias, peonies, and mandevillas in his yard.

Supernaw added to his plant collection this year. He put gardenias from the Shenandoah Hinky-Dinky to the front of his property in pots on the driveway this year. He also planted a tomato plant for the first time this year and is looking forward to homegrown tomatoes soon.