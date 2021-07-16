NC Movie Series to feature 'Cars'

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce is excited to announce the continuation of the 2021 Downtown Summer Movie Series.

The Downtown Summer Movie for Saturday, July 24, is Cars. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

July 31 Onward

August 14 The Angry Birds Movie 2 (rescheduled from July 10)

The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City on Saturdays in the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee.

The 2021 season is sponsored in part with a grant from the Steinhart Foundation.