Lincoln South Beltway traffic changes announced

Nebraska City News-Press

Weather permitting, beginning tomorrow (July 21), South 68th Street, and 38th Street between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will reopen to traffic.

Also beginning July 21, South 54th Street and South 82nd Street between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will be closed for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained.

The NDOT encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway. Visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/ for current closure and detour information near the Lincoln South Beltway construction area.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to follow marked detours and buckle up.