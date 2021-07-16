80th Birthday Card Shower
Kirt Manion
Nebraska City News-Press
The children of Kay (Tucker Boellstorff) Sewell are hosting a card shower for her 80th birthday on July 27. Kay requests no gifts.
Kay's address is 5320 Rosebriar Ct, Lincoln, NE 68516
Her children are Brenda Taylor (husband: Alex), Brian Boellstorff (wife: Eve), Beth Mueller (husband: Dave), Beverly Boellstorff, and Blaine Boellstorff (wife: April).
Her grandchildren are Bonnie Wachtel, Matthew Mueller, Karissa (Mueller) Campbell, Trayven Boellstorff, and Rylan, Levi, Avery and Emmy Boellstorff.
Her great-grandchildren are Quinn and Rex Campbell.