80th Birthday Card Shower

The children of Kay (Tucker Boellstorff) Sewell are hosting a card shower for her 80th birthday on July 27. Kay requests no gifts.

Kay's address is 5320 Rosebriar Ct, Lincoln, NE 68516

Her children are Brenda Taylor (husband: Alex), Brian Boellstorff (wife: Eve), Beth Mueller (husband: Dave), Beverly Boellstorff, and Blaine Boellstorff (wife: April).

Her grandchildren are Bonnie Wachtel, Matthew Mueller, Karissa (Mueller) Campbell, Trayven Boellstorff, and Rylan, Levi, Avery and Emmy Boellstorff.

Her great-grandchildren are Quinn and Rex Campbell.