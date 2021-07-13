Wildlife Encounters to Present at Morton-James

Nebraska City News-Press

The Morton-James Public Library will be hosting a presentation from Wildlife Encounters on Monday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m., in person in the library’s Kimmel Gallery.

This 45-minute program will introduce six animal ambassadors, giving the audience a close-up view while educating about the animals and their habitats.

Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the natural world while offering a home for animals in need. The organization has been in operation for over thirty years and has offered educational programs nationwide.

This program will wrap up the 2021 "Tails and Tales" Summer Reading Program from the Library. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend.

Direct any questions to the Morton-James Public Library by calling 402-873-5609 or emailing mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com The Library is located at 923 1st Corso in Nebraska City and can be visited online at www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com