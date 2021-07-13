State Patrol participates in Safe Driver Week

Nebraska City News-Press

Operation Safe Driver Week is underway across the country and the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division is participating once again in the annual safety initiative. The focus of this year’s effort is on speeding.

“Operation Safe Driver Week is a great opportunity for our troopers to connect with commercial carriers across Nebraska in an effort to keep Nebraska roads safe,” said Captain Marty Denton, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “We all share a common goal in road safety. This week is not just about enforcement efforts, but even more so about making positive connections with drivers and trucking companies as we work together to prevent tragedies on our roadways.”

The initiative falls under the Operation Safe Driver Program, organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Law enforcement agencies across North America participate in the annual mobilization effort. The operation runs from July 11-17.

As part of the effort, NSP Carrier Enforcement Troopers will conduct high visibility patrols, as well as partner with members of the trucking industry for Trooper in a Truck events. Trooper in a Truck involves a trooper riding along with a truck driver in a semi. During the operation, the trooper can then inform other troopers in the area of dangerous driving behavior of passenger vehicles as they travel near the semi. Multiple Trooper in a Truck efforts are planned as part of Operation Safe Driver Week.