Relax and Unwind opens third location

With a full house and a drive-thru in constant motion, Relax and Unwind made its opening in Nebraska City official on Tuesday, July 6, with an activity that included a ribbon cutting.

The owners were accompanied by close friends and family members at the activity.

This is Joshua and Kayti Hayes's third location since they opened one in Auburn and one in Hamburg, Iowa. They also own a camper that visits different towns in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

Relax and Unwind is a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch options, smoothies, coffee, and much more.

Although the inauguration of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce was on the 6th, the new location opened on Friday, July 2, inside Faraway Meat and Grocery facilities on 1738 S. 11th St.

Amy Allgood with Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce presented the young owners and said the city is very excited to have them.

Kaity shared a little bit of their story with the public on how she went from being a teacher and, due to COVID, having the opportunity to work with the mobile camper snd later on, opening stores.

The idea of partnering with Fareway came to Hayes since he used to park the camper near the store. After emailing back and forth for a couple of months, the deal to have a coffee shop where the old pharmacy was, worked out.

In a previous interview, Joshua said his goal is to keep working with Faraway to expand to other cities where the branch is present.

Fareway is based in Iowa and operates 124 grocery store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri.

Relax and Unwind in Nebraska City opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shop also has a drive-thru that opens at 7 a.m.

In Hamburg, they are located at 1106 Main Street. In Auburn at 921 Central Avenue.