Nebraska City Economic Growth Fund returns

After a pandemic-related pause in 2020, the Nebraska City Economic Growth Fund is back in the business of lending money to small businesses in the area

The fund has an outstanding loan balance of $483,978, which consists of 17 loans to 14 businesses, said Dan Mauk, who administers the fund as part of Nebraska City Area Economic Development.

The fund also has $205,616 in available loans, according to Mauk, and current total repayment is $493,352.

Mauk provided the Nebraska City City Council with a program update during the July 6 city council meeting.

Projects funded in FY 2020-2021 include a grant to support the sixth year of the downtown flower basket program, a loan to Waste Container Systems, a forgivable loan to Inspired Hope LLC. a recently completed housing study, and loans to Nebrara LLC and Cornhuskers Beef Co.

During the meeting, the council also

Approved a liquor license Class C application for Hy-Vee DBA Dollar Fresh at 1018 S. 11th St.;

Approved special designated license (SDL) liquor licens applications from the Eagles Fraternal Order No. 968 for a beer garden on Aug. 15 during the United Way fundraiser and for a beer garden on Sept. 19 during the Antique Tractor Show.;

Approved a request to use the fifth hole of the Wildwood Golf Course for the annual Wildwood Historical Center’s Star Party beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11; and

Approved Mayor Bryan Bequette’s reappointments of John Callen and Gary Sasse to the Board of Adjustment, Kirby Bohl and Jason McNeely to the Planning Commission, and Vaughn Hammond and Andrew Zahn to the Tree Board.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.